Judge rules AJ's Crystal Lake home can be demolished

The vacant Crystal Lake home where prosecutors allege 5-year-old AJ Freund was murdered by his parents can be demolished, a McHenry County judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Kevin Costello found AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., and other defendants in a lawsuit brought by the city are in default, clearing the way for the home's demolition.

However, Costello also granted a 14-day stay, meaning the home at 94 Dole Ave., can't be torn down until Dec. 12 at the earliest. Crystal Lake officials will decide how and when to proceed, according to the city's attorney, David Pardys.

"We have the order allowing us to do that," Pardys said of the demolition. "Now it's up to the city."

Freund Sr., who remains jailed awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other charges stemming from AJ's death, was in court Wednesday but did not object to any of the actions. He has owned the home for decades.

AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, also is among the defendants, but was not in court Wednesday. She, like Freund, is jailed on $5 million bail facing a first-degree murder and other charges.

The home as been vacant since April, when Freund and Cunningham were arrested in connection with their son's death. City inspectors reported 41 violations at the home, declared it dangerous and unsafe, and had it boarded up.

Despite Wednesday's ruling, the home's immediate future is somewhat muddled.

In a separate action last week, the home was offered at a court-ordered foreclosure sale. However, there were no bidders, so it reverted to real estate investor and mortgage holder William Progar, who had set the opening bid at $49,900.

Progar also is a defendant in Crystal Lake's lawsuit, but he did not attend last week's sale or any court proceedings. He has declined to comment on his plans for the property.

However, his attorney, Jonathan Kaman of Crystal Lake, hinted demolition may not be the plan.

"Our position is it has more value as a structure rather than vacant," Kaman said during a court recess Wednesday.

In court, he told Costello there is "very preliminary interest in an alternative plan," but did not elaborate.