Rev. Jesse Jackson to DuPage leaders: 'Racism hurts the racist and the victim'

The Rev. Jesse Jackson met with DuPage County religious, political and law enforcement leaders from diverse communities Tuesday to promote healing and peace after two recent occurrences of racial unrest.

Jackson's visit came together through DuPage African Methodist Episcopal Church and Unity Partnership, which works to promote youth development, community outreach and relationships between law enforcement and minority communities.

Regina Brent of Aurora, founder and president of Unity Partnership, said Jackson reached out to the Rev. James F. Miller at DuPage AME to plan the leadership forum "to come together in solidarity and discuss the issues at hand."

She said the situation Oct. 26 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville -- in which a multiracial group of 18 was asked to move because restaurant staffers said two white customers did not want to sit by them -- has combined with a Craigslist post that resulted in hate crimes charges against a Naperville Central High School student to leave African Americans in the Western suburbs "feeling unrested right now."

"Where 'hate has no home here,' it just doesn't feel like African Americans are welcomed here, either, in the school systems and in some of the commercialized businesses, due to what has happened," Brent said.

Jackson called the recent occurences "a wake up call" of the problems "inherent in our times."

"I challenge us to learn to live together -- that takes effort," he said.

Several times Jackson asked the audience to repeat after him to emphasize his message of how to move forward.

"Racism hurts the racist and the victim. We must teach our children better."

Brent said she's confident Jackson's presence and outreach in DuPage County will be effective as leaders look for solutions in a "very respectful and dignified manner."

"He's considered our leader of the African American community," Brent said, "and right now, people are hurting and they need healing."

