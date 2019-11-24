Police investigating deadly stabbing in Schaumburg

Schaumburg police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old woman found dead Saturday in the 300 block of Arbor Glen Boulevard, authorities said Sunday.

Malgorzatta B. Daniel, 48, died as a result of sharp force injuries, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported Sunday after an autopsy earlier in the day. The death was ruled a homicide.

According to the medical examiner's office, Daniel was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m. Saturday at a residence on the north side of the village.

Schaumburg police were not immediately available for comment.

Check back to dailyherald.com for additional information as it becomes available.