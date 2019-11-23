Lisle man already accused of murder charged with fleeing crash

A Lisle man already facing a murder charge in Missouri now also is facing felony charges in DuPage County after authorities say he fled the scene of a rollover crash that left his passenger severely injured, authorities said.

Tyler Kroll, 25, of the 6000 block of East Lake Drive, is charged with aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. He appeared in court Saturday where a DuPage County judge set his bail at $500,000.

Lisle police responded about 1 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on College Road, where they found a passenger, Kyle Tobolic of Downers Grove, just outside the vehicle suffering from significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma, officials said.

An investigation led police to Kroll, who turned himself in Friday, authorities said.

Kroll is one of two Chicago-area men charged with first-degree murder in the June 2018 death of a marijuana oil dealing partner, whose remains were found in rural Missouri, according to Associated Press reports. Court records show that 34-year-old Tyler Worthington of California was shot in the head and dragged into the woods.

Kroll was arrested in March in central Missouri, court records show. He was released in April on $750,000 bail. The other man, Joseph McKenna of Chicago, is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a witness.

DuPage County officials said Kroll was driving his vehicle north on College Road when he crossed over the centerline, veered off the road into a ditch and rolled a short distance before coming to a stop. He then left the scene and went into hiding, leaving his passenger "helpless, alone and suffering," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. A witness reported the crash.

Lisle police officers performed "immediate lifesaving measures to prolong the victim's life," acting Chief Ron Wilke said.

Kroll is due in court Dec. 16.