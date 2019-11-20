Double take! Check out 34 sets of twins being photographed with Santa at Woodfield Mall

Controlled mayhem ensued Wednesday as 34 sets of twins and their mothers descended upon Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg to have their picture taken with Santa.

Double strollers from the Chicago Twin Moms littered the play area as Roane Bigyan, the photographer from Cherry Hill Programs corralled into position more than 100 people, many under the age of 4, for the portrait.

The affair, mostly filled with laughter and smiles, also included a few instances of hair-grabbing and a bite or two between siblings.

Bigyan, who admitted this was the largest group she had ever photographed, sat atop a large 12-foot step ladder to make sure she had the right angle and could fit everyone in the frame.

Once everyone was settled and situated, a giant set of jingle bells was used to get the attention of the twins and their mothers while several pictures were taken.

This is the third year the Chicago Twins Support Group has gathered to have their group picture taken.

The group, which was founded in 2017, also has their photo taken with the Easter Bunny in the spring.