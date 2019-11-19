'From one immigrant American to another': Impeachment hearing strikes personal chord for Krishnamoorthi

Rep. Joaquin Castro, left, talks with Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago during Ambassador Kurt Volker's testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Associated Press

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg questions Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as they testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg centered on insinuations against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's loyalties during the impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump withheld military funding to Ukraine for political gains.

Vindman, the National Security Council director for Europe, testified Tuesday during a packed day of hearings for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

"I am concerned that your loyalty has been questioned, not just because you're bringing forward evidence of wrongdoing against the president of the United States but because you're an immigrant," Krishnamoorthi said.

He quoted a Fox News host who said that, because Vindman immigrated from the former Soviet Union, he "tends to feel simpatico with Ukraine.'"

Krishnamoorthi said, "I find this statement reprehensible because it appears that your immigrant heritage is being used against you."

Vindman's family immigrated when he was 3½ years old; Krishnamoorthi came to the U.S. when he was an infant.

"I understand that your father worked multiple jobs while also learning English?" Krishnamoorthi asked. "Your father stressed the importance of embracing what it means to be an American, correct?"

"That is correct," Vindman said.

"From one immigrant American to another immigrant American, I want to say that you and your family represent the very best of America," Krishnamoorthi said.

Democrats contend the White House made military funding for Ukraine contingent on its president agreeing to investigate Trump's rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republicans called the hearings bogus and denied any quid pro quo.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, who also is on the Intelligence Committee, asked Vindman, "Colonel, it's one thing to ask somebody a favor, like, 'Hey go pick up my dry cleaning,' and it's another when the commander in chief of the most powerful army in the world asks an ally who is in a vulnerable position to do him a favor, is it not?"

"Yes," Vindman said.