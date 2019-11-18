Lisle man accused of firing gun into air, sending bullet through apartment window

A Lisle man is accused of firing a handgun into the air early Sunday outside a South Loop sports bar, sending a bullet through a nearby home.

G. Elente Collins, 25, was arrested shortly after the gunfire was reported about 1:50 a.m. on the 1000 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

