High tea in Mount Prospect aids sick children

High Tea with Mrs. Claus Sunday afternoon at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect offered a chance for families to have fun while supporting a great cause, Operation North Pole.

The charity stages a fantasy trip to the North Pole to visit Santa for 75 very sick children and their families every holiday season. The event includes a train ride on Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line and a big party in Rosemont.

Tickets to the tea were $60 for adults and $30 for children, which will be used put up participating families in a hotel.

"This organization is totally grass-roots," said Beth Lupo of Park Ridge, who brought her family for the second year. "The event they put on is fantastic."

Operation North Pole Treasurer Tim Cossin of Niles said the event has become so well-known that this year, participants are coming from seven states.

For details, visit operationnorthpole.org.