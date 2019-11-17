 

High tea in Mount Prospect aids sick children

  • Jean Tremblay and her daughter Riley, 8, of Park Ridge enjoy lunch, tea and sweet treats Sunday at the High Tea with Mrs. Claus at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect. The event raised money to support Operation North Pole, which benefits sick kids and their parents.

  • Parents and kids of all ages attend the High Tea with Mrs. Claus on Sunday at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect.

  • The holiday spirit is evident during the High Tea with Mrs. Claus event Sunday at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect. From left in front are Ava Kamm, 9, Charlotte Lupo, 9, and Corrina Lupo, 7, and in back are Ava Sullivan, 13, and Carmella Lupo, 4, all of Park Ridge.

  • Domenica Ruffalo, 9, and her friend Stephanie Iannotti, 9, both of Schaumburg, are dressed for the occasion Sunday as they enjoy lunch, tea and sweet treats at the High Tea with Mrs. Claus (aka Janis Stafford) at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect on Sunday.

Updated 11/17/2019 6:09 PM

High Tea with Mrs. Claus Sunday afternoon at Victoria in the Park in Mount Prospect offered a chance for families to have fun while supporting a great cause, Operation North Pole.

The charity stages a fantasy trip to the North Pole to visit Santa for 75 very sick children and their families every holiday season. The event includes a train ride on Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line and a big party in Rosemont.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tickets to the tea were $60 for adults and $30 for children, which will be used put up participating families in a hotel.

"This organization is totally grass-roots," said Beth Lupo of Park Ridge, who brought her family for the second year. "The event they put on is fantastic."

Operation North Pole Treasurer Tim Cossin of Niles said the event has become so well-known that this year, participants are coming from seven states.

For details, visit operationnorthpole.org.

