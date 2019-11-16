 

North Central College recognizes basketball volunteer's net worth

  • North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas, right, talks with coach Maggie McCloskey-Bax.

      North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas, right, talks with coach Maggie McCloskey-Bax. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas, a former Special Olympics athlete and alumna, relaxes before being recognized for 15 years of dedication.

      North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas, a former Special Olympics athlete and alumna, relaxes before being recognized for 15 years of dedication. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College women's basketball team cheers team manager Megan Niklas, a former Special Olympics athlete with Down syndrome, on Saturday during a special honor.

      North Central College women's basketball team cheers team manager Megan Niklas, a former Special Olympics athlete with Down syndrome, on Saturday during a special honor. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas is honored for her dedication with her mother, Jeanne, and her father, Mel.

      North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas is honored for her dedication with her mother, Jeanne, and her father, Mel. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas cheers on the starters before a game Saturday.

      North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas cheers on the starters before a game Saturday. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas watches a game from the bench Saturday.

      North Central College women's basketball team manager Megan Niklas watches a game from the bench Saturday. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/16/2019 7:06 PM

Along with water bottles and Rice Krispie treats, Megan Niklas delivers inspiration to the North Central College woman's basketball team.

Niklas, 39, works at the college and a Naperville grocery store, volunteers as team manager and -- in her spare time -- is a motivational speaker for the National Association for Down syndrome.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Saturday, North Central College honored Niklas' 15 years as team manager before a basketball game against the University of DuBuque.

"I never had a day like this. ... I did get a little embarrassed but I'm trying hard not to be embarrassed and the same thing with being emotional," the Naperville resident said.

Team members wore signs with Niklas' picture and cheered as she was recognized along with mother Jeanne and father Mel in front of an enthusiastic crowd that included former teachers. Proceeds from the game benefited Down syndrome charities.

"She's someone I love having around with the girls," coach Maggie McCloskey-Bax said. "It's a nice perspective for the team -- they love having her."

Niklas, a North Central alumna, attended Naperville Central High School, where she helped managed girls volleyball, soccer and basketball teams and got to know star player Candace Parker.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I do love basketball," Niklas said. "I have Downs syndrome (and) this is a bit of a challenge, but I know I'm doing really good."

Retired Naperville Central adapted PE teacher Pat Adamatis, who attended the game, encouraged Niklas to get involved in team sports in high school.

"She tries really hard. She hated working out -- and we would make her -- and now she works out all the time," Adamatis said, smiling.

Niklas is a former Special Olympics competitor, finishing as a state swimming finalist in backstroke and freestyle categories in 2003 and 2004.

At North Central, she helps keep score during practice and writes inspirational messages before games, such as "Beat this team," and Play hard."

"She's really fun and special for the girls to have" as a manager, McCloskey-Bax said.

Niklas said her message for young adults with Down syndrome is simple: "I am more alike than different. Be nice ... and never give up."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Naperville League of Women Voters focuses on young adults on national registration day
Related Article
Naperville League of Women Voters focuses on young adults on national registration day
 
Related Article
Decision delayed on Little Friends land in Naperville
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 