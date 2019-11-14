 

Schaumburg panel recommends rules for recreational marijuana sales

  • Schaumburg, the second largest hub of economic activity in Illinois, is zeroing in on how it will handle the new industry of recreational marijuana sales beginning Jan. 1.

    Schaumburg, the second largest hub of economic activity in Illinois, is zeroing in on how it will handle the new industry of recreational marijuana sales beginning Jan. 1. Associated Press

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted11/14/2019 5:30 AM

Schaumburg, the second-largest hub of economic activity in Illinois, is zeroing in on how it will handle the new industry of recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 1.

With member James Dolbeare absent, the village's zoning board of appeals voted 5-0 Wednesday to recommend a number of regulations, including limiting the number of dispensaries to five on properties zoned for retail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The zoning board also recommended further restrictions be added to the draft proposal, including increasing the minimum distance of such businesses from schools and day care centers to 1,500 feet to match the required setback between dispensaries. Religious houses of worship also joined the list of buildings for which this minimum distance might apply.

Zoning board member Pat Riley was the first to criticize the fact that the originally drafted setback of 1,000 feet from schools and day care centers was less than that separating one dispensary from another.

"It's just really, truly bad optics," he said of that disparity.

Other newly recommended regulations include limiting the size of dispensaries to 10,000 square feet, and the number of cultivation centers and other industrial marijuana businesses confined to the village's manufacturing districts at five.

Village trustees themselves drafted their preferences into the proposed law during two meetings earlier this fall before sending it on to the zoning board for review and a public hearing.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

None of the nine audience members spoke Wednesday.

The recommended ordinance will return to trustees for final approval at their meeting of Dec. 10, three weeks before the nonpublic use of recreational marijuana by people over the age of 21 becomes legal in Illinois.

Though municipalities cannot ban such use, they do have the right either to deny marijuana sales within their borders or to set whatever zoning rules they believe are appropriate for such businesses.

Schaumburg trustees have already exercised their right to impose the maximum 3% local tax on marijuana sales.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 