One dead in Lisle crash

A Lisle man died Thursday night after being hit by a car on Route 53 in Lisle, police said.

The 54-year-old man was walking south of the intersection of Route 53 and Lacey Avenue when he was struck by a car driven by a 67-year-old Clarendon Hills woman, according to Lisle Police Department Deputy Chief Ron Wilke. The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Wilke said.

Police haven't issued any citations, Wilke said. Route 53 is closed in both directions and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Lisle police are investigating.