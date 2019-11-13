Gilberts man gets 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to fifth DUI

A 57-year-old Gilberts man has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to his fifth DUI, the most recent in June 2019 in Crystal Lake.

Patrick J. McArdle, of the 0-99 block of Galligan Road, was arrested and charged with felony DUI and other offenses June 30 in Crystal Lake after police found him asleep in his vehicle with open alcohol and signs of impairment.

McHenry County prosecutors said McArdle admitted to drinking as well.

The felony charge carried a prison term of four to 15 years.

McArdle pleaded guilty last week in McHenry County court and was sentenced by Judge Michael Coppedge, according to court record and prosecutors.

He gets credit for more than four months served at the McHenry County jail, where he was held on $100,000 bail while the case was pending and must pay $2,355 in court fines and fees as part of his guilty plea.

At the time of his arrest, McArdle was on conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a January 2019 DUI in Carpentersville and serving 30 days in jail, according to Kane County court records.

McArdle was arrested in Carpentersville for DUI and other charges Jan. 7, 2019, records show. He pleaded guilty in May 2019 and was sentenced by Kane County Judge Robert Villa to 60 days in jail and a year of conditional discharge through May 18, 2020, according to Kane County court records.

Under state law, McArdle was eligible to have his 60-day jail sentence cut in half for good behavior. He had already served 30 days at the Kane County jail from March 23 through April 22, 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

McArdle also can have his 4-year prison term in the Crystal Lake case halved for good behavior.