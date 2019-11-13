Crystal Lake Salvation Army receives first gold coin of the season

This 1-ounce gold eagle coin was dropped in a Salvation Army bucket in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of The Salvation Army

This 1-ounce gold eagle coin was dropped in a Salvation Army bucket in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of The Salvation Army

Continuing a Chicago-area holiday season tradition, The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign kicked off earlier this month and recently received its first gold coin of the season.

Someone dropped a 1-ounce 2016 gold eagle coin Nov. 8 in a kettle outside the Crystal Lake Hobby Lobby, 6250-A Northwest Highway, according to a news release from the Salvation Army. The coin is worth between $1,200 and $1,500 and will go to the Crystal Lake Corps Community Center, the release said.

The donation will help The Salvation Army to provide emergency assistance, a food pantry and holiday meals in McHenry County, the release said.

The coin was found in the first kettle on the first day, according to Major Barbara Owen, corps officer at The Salvation Army Crystal Lake Corps Community Center.

"It was very exciting to start the kettle season by finding a gold coin in the very first kettle we processed," Owen said. "This is just one example of the generosity of the people of McHenry County."