Man charged with armed robbery, restraining workers in a room at Wheaton Sprint store

Bail will be determined Tuesday for a man charged with committing armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint at a Wheaton Sprint store.

Denzel D. Furance, 20, of Calumet City will appear at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 4014 of the DuPage County courthouse.

Wheaton police said they responded at 8 a.m. Friday to a report of an armed robbery at the Sprint store at 212 Danada Square West. They said a man wearing a mask and displaying a handgun forced store employees into a room, restrained them and fled with more than $40,000 in merchandise.

Wheaton detectives investigating the robbery were led to Furance, who was taken into custody in Lansing. He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

"To identify, locate and arrest a violent masked offender so swiftly after this alleged incident speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication to all involved, especially our detectives," Wheaton Deputy Chief P.J. Youker said in a written statement.

Furance was taken to and remains at DuPage County jail. Anyone with information regarding the case or Furance is asked to call Detective Lt. Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077.