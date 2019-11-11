Lombard man charged in crash that killed 78-year-old Westmont woman

This white Nissan, driven by Todd Heidenthal of Lombard, struck another vehicle head-on Friday in Oak Brook, killing the other driver, authorities said. Courtesy of Oak Brook police

The silver Toyota driven by 78-year-old Florence Hsiao of Westmont was struck head-on Friday morning at 35th Street and Tartan Lakes Drive in Oak Brook. A Lombard man has been charged with reckless homicide; authorities say he was passing in a no-passing zone. Courtesy of Oak Brook police

A Lombard man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed a 78-year-old Westmont woman last week in Oak Brook.

Todd Heidenthal, 48, of the 100 block of East Central Avenue, remains hospitalized for his injuries. Once discharged, he will be arrested and taken to the DuPage County jail.

Judge James McCluskey set his bail Monday at $250,000. To be freed, Heidenthal will have to post $25,000.

Authorities said Heidenthal was driving east on 35th Street between Midwest Road and Route 83 about 7 a.m. Nov. 8 when he crossed over the double yellow centerlines while trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His car crashed head-on into one driven by Florence Hsiao, killing her.

"It is alleged that last Friday morning, Mr. Heidenthal showed a complete and utter disregard for the safety of the motoring public when he ignored a double yellow line and drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic, killing Florence Hsiao," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a prepared statement. "This senseless loss of life did not have to happen and to the Hsiao family I offer my sincerest condolences on their loss."

"This crash was clearly avoidable and is an example of why drivers must practice good judgment and obey the rules of the road," Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said.