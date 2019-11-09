Head-on crash in Oak Brook kills Westmont woman

A 78-year-old Westmont woman died and a 48-year-old Lombard man was hospitalized after a crash that involved three vehicles Friday morning in Oak Brook.

The crash occurred at 6:52 a.m. at the intersection of 35th Street and Tartan Lanes Drive where police officers and paramedics found a silver Toyota and white Nissan with significant front-end damage. A white BMW with front driver's side damage was parked on the south shoulder east of the crash.

Florence Hsiao, 78, of Westmont was pronounced dead after having been transported to a hospital while in critical condition. She had been driving the Toyota.

The 48-year-old Lombard man driving the Nissan was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A 53-year-old Glen Ellyn man who had been driving the BMW declined medical treatment.

The BMW driver told Oak Brook police that the Nissan was traveling east in the westbound lane of 35th Street when it struck the westbound Toyota head-on. He further related that the Nissan had been trying to pass him in a no-passing zone.

After the Nissan struck the Toyota head-on, it also struck the front drivers side of the BMW.

Oak Brook police, with the assistance of the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT) Major Crash Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate the collision.