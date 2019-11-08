Feder: NBC 5 doubles up on morning weather front; Bulls PA announcer retires

Are two meteorologists better than one? Alicia Roman this week joined Andy Avalos on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5's weekday morning newscast. "We're going to kind of tag-team the weather together and bring you a closer look at some metro forecasts on a daily basis," Avalos told viewers.

Also, Chicago radio veteran Tommy Edwards is stepping down Saturday after 25 seasons as public address announcer for the Chicago Bulls. He and his wife, Mary Lou, have sold their house in Lake Forest and are moving to California.

