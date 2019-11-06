 

Topgolf offers glimpse of new Schaumburg venue

  • Brett Hintz, director of operations, talks about the amenities offered during a preview event for the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      Brett Hintz, director of operations, talks about the amenities offered during a preview event for the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Niki Sabatino of Naperville hits a ball from the third level during a preview event for the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      Niki Sabatino of Naperville hits a ball from the third level during a preview event for the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • View of a hole at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg.

      View of a hole at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • High netting extends along the sides and the end of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      High netting extends along the sides and the end of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Clubs at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      Clubs at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • View of a bar at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      View of a bar at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • View of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday.

      View of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • There are three levels for golfers to hit from at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg.

      There are three levels for golfers to hit from at the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg occupies a portion of the former Motorola Solutions corporate headquarters.

      The new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg occupies a portion of the former Motorola Solutions corporate headquarters. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Exterior view of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg.

      Exterior view of the new Topgolf facility in Schaumburg. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/6/2019 9:16 PM

A couple hundred invited guests Wednesday got a sneak peek -- and taste -- of the new Topgolf in Schaumburg that will soon serve as an anchor for the continuing redevelopment of Motorola's former corporate campus into a 225-acre combination of stores, offices, multifamily housing and entertainment venues.

The fifth example nationwide of Topgolf's newest model is set to open on a yet unspecified day in the middle of this month, though village officials who attended Wednesday's preview said they'd been invited to a Nov. 14 ribbon-cutting.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 67,000-square-foot sports entertainment venue includes nearly 24,000 square feet of outdoor hitting bays on three levels as well as indoor space for a restaurant, lounge, banquet room and shop.

Brett Hintz, director of operations for the Schaumburg location, said the business will employ 600 people.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said Topgolf is a major addition to the village by several measures.

"It's very significant in that it's bringing a very important business to Schaumburg that's expected to be attended by literally tens of thousands over the course of the year," he said.

Beyond that is its role as the first completed venture of the mixed-use Veridian development that's replacing Motorola's longtime dominance of the sprawling site, Dailly added.

Dave Parulo, president of Meet Chicago Northwest -- the area's convention and tourism bureau -- said Topgolf will be a boon to the drawing power of the Schaumburg Convention Center just to the east.

"It helps everything," Parulo said. "It really helps support our future development."

But Hintz said being a fun place for both golfers and non-golfers is really where that impact starts.

Patrons are greeted with the question of whether they've come to play, dine or both, he said.

While a variety of dining choices, party spaces and light shows entertain the half of guests who aren't golfers, those who love the game can find a number of new ways to enjoy it, Hintz said. These include a state-of-the-art video system not yet found at any other Chicago-area Topgolf that allows golfers to improve their swing by measuring the carry, speed, height, hang time and curve of each hit ball.

An official announcement of the venue's opening is expected within days, he said.

