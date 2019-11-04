Medieval Times knights slice and smash through last remnants of Halloween

A medieval knight's life can be difficult and fraught with peril.

But the knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg found a smashing way Monday to relieve some of that work-related stress.

In honor of National Pumpkin Destruction Day, the knights slaughtered dozens of pumpkins with an array of weaponry in customary medieval pageantry, all for a noble cause.

"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate with the community," said Shawn Block, Medieval Times show cast manager and master of ceremonies.

The wood and metal axes, swords, maces, flails, halberds and spears used by the knights to smash the squashes "are all real weapons that we use for the performances," he said.

It also was fun for the knights, who "will take any opportunity to smash things," said Bonni Pear, Medieval Times spokeswoman.

The leftover Halloween pumpkins were donated by castle patrons, in exchange for coupons to the Medieval Times shows, and Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Farm in South Barrington and Hampshire.

In return for the donations, Medieval Times is giving away 100 free tickets to Wheaton-based Playitforward Kids, an organization connecting youths with volunteer opportunities within their communities. It was created by two suburban women "who want to make it fun for kids to get involved," Pear said.