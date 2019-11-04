 

Medieval Times knights slice and smash through last remnants of Halloween

      Cyrus Johnson of Glen Ellyn lays waste to a pumpkin Monday as he and fellow knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg celebrated National Pumpkin Destruction Day by disposing of some Halloween leftovers. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Peter Bonner of Brookfield puts his ax straight through a pumpkin Monday as he and fellow knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg went medieval on some leftover Halloween pumpkins. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Peter Bonner takes aim with a pair of axes Monday as a pumpkin is tossed his way by another knight from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Peter Bonner declares victory over a gourd Monday as the knights of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg demonstrate their pumpkin-smashing prowess. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Zachary Wiegand, right, of Schaumburg slices up a pumpkin held by Cyrus Johnson of Glen Ellyn on Monday as the Medieval Times knights demonstrate their own particular take on National Pumpkin Destruction Day. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      The knights of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg declare victory over their vanquished enemies on National Pumpkin Destruction Day Monday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Cameron Ball of Palatine obliterates a pumpkin Monday as the knights of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg show off their smashing skills. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Zachary Wiegand uses a mace to destroy a pumpkin Monday as he and other knights of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg bust up some gourds. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 4:35 PM

A medieval knight's life can be difficult and fraught with peril.

But the knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg found a smashing way Monday to relieve some of that work-related stress.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In honor of National Pumpkin Destruction Day, the knights slaughtered dozens of pumpkins with an array of weaponry in customary medieval pageantry, all for a noble cause.

"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate with the community," said Shawn Block, Medieval Times show cast manager and master of ceremonies.

The wood and metal axes, swords, maces, flails, halberds and spears used by the knights to smash the squashes "are all real weapons that we use for the performances," he said.

It also was fun for the knights, who "will take any opportunity to smash things," said Bonni Pear, Medieval Times spokeswoman.

The leftover Halloween pumpkins were donated by castle patrons, in exchange for coupons to the Medieval Times shows, and Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Farm in South Barrington and Hampshire.

In return for the donations, Medieval Times is giving away 100 free tickets to Wheaton-based Playitforward Kids, an organization connecting youths with volunteer opportunities within their communities. It was created by two suburban women "who want to make it fun for kids to get involved," Pear said.

