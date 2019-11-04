Island Lake teen missing since early Saturday

Police say they have exhausted all leads in the disappearance of an Island Lake teen.

Abe Gonzalez, 17, was last seen by his father walking out of his Island Lake home about 10 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook Post from the Island Lake Police Department. He told his father he was going out to get some fresh air, police said.

Later Friday night, he was seen at a party on the 26000 block of North Morey Street in Wauconda, police said. He reportedly left the party on foot shortly after midnight. Authorities believe his cellphone wasn't working and the battery was exhausted.

His father called police about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, police said. Authorities conducted a canvass of the neighborhood and interviewed everyone who had been with Gonzalez. They requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and used drones to search off-road areas but didn't find anything, police said.

Rescue dogs also were enlisted in the search, police said.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes on Maple Avenue in unincorporated Lake County, police said.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's whereabouts should call Island Lake police at (847) 526-2100.