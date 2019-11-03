Scouts spend Sunday improving Volo Bog

Cub Scouts and their families braved the fall chill Sunday and trekked out to the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside to help improve one of the state's most precious nature preserves.

The scouts planted oak trees donated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation, helping to create an oak savanna that is part of a woodland restoration effort at the preserve.

After the tree planting, scouts had an opportunity to explore the marsh wetland surrounding Volo Bog and check out some of the native trees, plants and wildlife that call it home.

The bog is home to the southernmost open-water quaking bog in North America to exhibit al states of quaking bog development and offers 18 different educational programs.