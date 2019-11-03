 

Scouts spend Sunday improving Volo Bog

  • IDNR Naturalist Stacy Iwanicki demonstrates the proper way to ready a hole for an oak sapling as Cub Scouts prepare to help Sunday with the creation of an oak savanna at the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside.

  • Meyer Gavzer, 6, of Chicago and Cub Scout Pack 3815, uses all his might to dig a hole Sunday while planting trees at Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside. Donated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation, the oak trees will be part of an oak savanna and woodland restoration effort.

  • Illinois Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Stacy Iwanicki talks about planting trees and their value at the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside. Donated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation, the oak trees planted Sunday by Cub Scouts will be part of an oak savanna and woodland restoration effort.

  • Seven-year-old Oliver Stewart and his dad Jake, both of Chicago and members Cub Scout Pack 3815, spent Sunday planting trees at Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/3/2019 4:22 PM

Cub Scouts and their families braved the fall chill Sunday and trekked out to the Volo Bog State Natural Area in Ingleside to help improve one of the state's most precious nature preserves.

The scouts planted oak trees donated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation, helping to create an oak savanna that is part of a woodland restoration effort at the preserve.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After the tree planting, scouts had an opportunity to explore the marsh wetland surrounding Volo Bog and check out some of the native trees, plants and wildlife that call it home.

The bog is home to the southernmost open-water quaking bog in North America to exhibit al states of quaking bog development and offers 18 different educational programs.

