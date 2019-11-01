Onetime Illinois House candidate charged with identity theft, forgery

Trisha Zubert, who was recently charged with forgery and identity theft, provided this photo when she was running for the 64th Illinois House district as a Democrat in 2018. Courtesy of Trisha Zubert, 2018

Trisha A. Zubert, an investment administrator for the Lake County Treasurer's Office and past candidate for the Illinois House, has been charged with identity theft, forgery and money laundering.

Zubert appeared in Lake County Court Thursday morning facing two counts of identity theft, two counts of theft, one count of forgery and one count of money laundering.

A judge set bond for Zubert, who lives on the 1900 block of Applewood Drive in Wauconda, at $30,000 Thursday. A Lake County jail official said Zubert left jail Thursday after posting 10 percent of that amount.

Grayslake Police Chief Phil Perlini said Zubert turned herself in to the Lake County Sheriff's office on Wednesday. Perlini said the Grayslake Police case against Zubert led to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

Perlini declined to comment on the case. According to the court record, the charges date back to 2016 and 2018.

Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim said Zubert was hired about seven months ago and was placed on administrative leave after her arrest.

Zubert ran as a Democrat in the 2018 race for the 64th Illinois House District. She lost to Republican Tom Weber.

According to her 2018 Daily Herald candidate questionnaire, Zubert previously served as a school board member and school board president at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic School in Round Lake Park and was the Athletic Director at Frassati Catholic Academy in Wauconda.