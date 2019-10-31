Man accused of driving SUV into Woodfield pleads not guilty, will get mental health exam

The Palatine man charged with driving his SUV into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month entered a not guilty plea Thursday before Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo in Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District.

Javier Garcia, 23, faces terrorism and criminal damage to property charges related to the Sept. 20 disturbance.

Cataldo agreed to a request by Garcia's attorney, Frank Avila, for a mental health examination for Garcia. The judge also ordered that Garcia be evaluated at Cermak Health Services, the Cook County jail medical center.

"My client has a mental issue," Avila said.

Authorities say Garcia entered Woodfield on foot through the Sears entrance, walked through the store and left. Minutes later, police say he drove his SUV from the parking lot through the entrance and more than halfway through the mall. He came to a stop after striking columns and kiosks, they said. Two off-duty police officers detained him until Schaumburg police arrived.

No one was seriously injured, but authorities estimated Garcia caused more than $110,000 in damage.

Garcia was admitted to an Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for several days, according to authorities. His former defense attorney said Garcia did not possess the requisite intent to sustain terrorism charges.

Garcia is being held without bail in Cook County jail. .