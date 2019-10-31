 

Aurora, Itasca, Westmont change trick-or-treat hours; confusion in Bloomingdale

  • Several communities are scrambling to reschedule trick-or-treat hours as the area prepares for a winterlike Halloween today.

    Several communities are scrambling to reschedule trick-or-treat hours as the area prepares for a winterlike Halloween today. AP file photo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/31/2019 10:10 AM

Several DuPage County communities are scrambling to reschedule trick-or-treat hours as the area prepares for a winterlike Halloween today.

Itasca will continue to allow trick-or-treating for hardy souls from 3 to 8 p.m. today, but also has created new hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Westmont has shifted its trick-or-treating hours from today to 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Participating households are asked to turn on their porch lights; those that are not participating should turn their porch lights off.

Aurora announced its official trick-or-treating hours have been extended by 30 minutes; they still will begin at 4 p.m. but now will go to 8 p.m. today.

After announcing Wednesday night they were moving trick-or-treating to Friday, Bloomingdale officials said this morning Halloween is back on. They said the trick-or-treating hours in the village will be 3 to 7 p.m. today.

