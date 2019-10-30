Schaumburg zoning board to review gambling, recreational pot sale rules

Schaumburg zoning board members in November will host public hearings on proposed village regulations on video gambling and recreational pot sales that would take effect Jan. 1 if approved. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

Schaumburg's zoning board of appeals next month will review and host public hearings on proposed village regulations on video gambling and recreational pot sales drafted by trustees this fall.

The hearing on video gambling rules will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, while the hearing on recreational marijuana sales will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

While many zoning regulations are first drafted by the village staff and receive a recommendation from the zoning board before moving on to the village board, these two ordinances are unusual because they were crafted entirely with trustees' input before going through the review process.

The proposed video gambling regulations would replace the outright ban the village has had for the past seven years.

Existing restaurants and hotels with liquor licenses in Schaumburg would be able to have up to six machines on Jan. 1 if the law is approved. New businesses -- including gambling cafes run by a village resident -- would have to wait until Jan. 1, 2021. Cafes run by nonresidents would have to wait still another year, provided a license is available.

A majority of trustees are backing a proposal to allow up to five recreational marijuana dispensaries in the village, confine them to properties with retail zoning, and keep them at least 1,500 feet apart and 1,000 feet from schools and day care centers. Such businesses may also be required to pay an annual fee of $37,752 in anticipation of extra public safety calls.

Trustees last week approved a 3% local tax on marijuana sales in Schaumburg and a requirement that these businesses register with the village in addition to acquiring their state licenses.