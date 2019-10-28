Road projects in DuPage: Butterfield, North, Roosevelt and more

Statewide road work costing in the billions as part of the Illinois Department of Transportation's multiyear improvement program will touch several key thoroughfares in DuPage County.

Projects to resurface, reconstruct and widen driving surfaces; upgrade accessibility; install traffic signals and changeable message signs; implement signal timing patterns; and replace bridges are planned on parts of Butterfield Road, North Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Route 53 and Route 83.

The projects, totaling $100 million during the next five years, are part of a plan from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration to put more than $23 billion into the state's transportation infrastructure by 2025. The plan is funded in part by the gas tax increase and other consumer fees.

Several projects run through Lombard.

One -- on Route 53 from St. Charles Road to Sidney Avenue just north of North Avenue -- already is under construction.

"It's not easy to do on such busy streets like North Avenue and Butterfield, but it's definitely needed," Village President Keith Giagnorio said. "It's going to be great; it's just a big inconvenience."

Another DuPage County project included in the program is underway on Route 59 at Army Trail Road in Bartlett to add turn lanes, modernize traffic signals, make accessibility improvements to sidewalks and add noise barriers.

Other projects have yet to launch, and some still need engineering work.

Here's a rundown. Find a full list at http://bit.ly/2J8UybF.

Butterfield Road

Two projects totaling $46.4 million target Butterfield Road as it travels east and becomes 22nd Street and then Cermak Road.

A 24-mile stretch from Route 59 in Warrenville to Cicero Avenue in Cicero is scheduled for signal modernization and timing along with changeable message signs, once IDOT buys the necessary land and conducts engineering studies.

A 2.1-mile stretch from west of Route 53 to I-355 in Downers Grove is set to be reconstructed with intersection changes, accessibility improvements, additional lanes, a noise barrier and a retaining wall. The project also includes bridge repairs and culvert work.

North Avenue

Traffic signal modernization, signal timing and changeable message signs as well as accessibility upgrades are coming to 26 miles of North Avenue between Smith/Kautz Roads in St. Charles and Cicero Avenue in Chicago as part of a $14.1 million project.

Land acquisition and engineering studies are underway this year for roughly $2.4 million before final engineering, budgeted at $1.8 million, can be completed and construction can start.

Roosevelt Ro ad

A 6.6-mile stretch of Roosevelt Road from Technology Boulevard in West Chicago to Pierce Avenue in Wheaton is set for a variety of work totaling $24.1 million.

The road will be overlaid between Technology Boulevard and Winfield Road in West Chicago and Winfield, as well as between County Farm Road and Pierce Avenue in Wheaton. In between the segments, Roosevelt will be widened for roughly a mile between Winfield and County Farm roads in Winfield and Wheaton.

The intersections at Winfield and County Farm roads also will be rebuilt, as will a bridge at County Farm. Some of the engineering work has begun and more is to come at a budgeted cost of $1.45 million.

This project has some detractors, including St. Francis High School in Wheaton and some Winfield residents, who have raised concerns about stormwater, cut-through traffic and safety of students walking to school.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Construction has been in the works this year on Route 53 between St. Charles Road in Lombard and Sidney Avenue in Addison as part of IDOT's multiyear improvement program.

A $5.9 million project is in the works to overlay a 1.4-mile stretch of Route 53 from St. Charles Road in Lombard to Sidney Avenue in Addison and to replace a bridge carrying the Great Western Trail over the road. Also on Route 53, traffic signal modernization is planned at Parkview Boulevard/Surrey Lane in Glen Ellyn.

Route 83

Several points along Route 83 are set for a project totaling $4.3 million.

Planned changes include ramp repairs and installing guard rails, rumble strips, new traffic signals and safety upgrades from about a mile north of the Eisenhower Expressway to Archer Avenue/107th Street; culvert replacement and drainage work at the westbound Roosevelt Road ramp; bridge work at I-88; culvert replacement near 91st Street; and traffic signal modernization with installation of a median at Bluff Road.

Other work

Other DuPage road projects planned by 2025 include:

• Route 59: Traffic signal modernization at James Avenue, Joliet Street and Gary's Mill Road; retaining wall between Forest Avenue and Glen Avenue in West Chicago for $2.6 million.

• Irving Park Road: Overlay, new shoulders and accessibility improvements on 3.4 miles from west of Mitchell Boulevard to Baker Drive in Schaumburg, Roselle and Itasca for $2.8 million.

• Ogden Avenue: Intersection upgrades at Rickert Drive in Naperville for $1.5 million.

• Lake Street: Traffic signal modernization, new signs and land acquisition at Gary Avenue in Hanover Park for $3.9 million.