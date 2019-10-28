International grocery store to open soon in Algonquin

A rendering of the new Deli 4 You under construction in Algonquin. Courtesy of Deli 4 U

An international grocery store is coming to the Randall Road corridor, bringing with it the tastes of Eastern Europe.

Deli 4 You is under construction in the Galleria of Algonquin, on the east side of Randall Road near JOANN Fabrics and Crafts.

With only three other stores in the Chicago area, the grocery store is expected to be a destination stop for food lovers up and down the Randall Road corridor looking for hard-to-find items, as well as food on their regular, everyday shopping list.

The 18,000-square-foot store is expected to open this year, Algonquin village officials said.

Store officials could not be reached for comment, however, a post on its official website thanks residents for being patient and says they cannot wait to be a part of the community.

"As far as I know, they are anticipating having the exterior done before winter and opening around Christmas," said Russ Farnum, community development director for the village of Algonquin.

The store bills itself as a European grocery store stocked with gourmet staples from Eastern Europe, along with everyday items.

It will have a full-service bakery with breads and pastries baked fresh daily.

It also is expected to feature many prepared foods, including rotisserie chicken, grilled meats, smoked fish, appetizers and more made daily in the store's kitchen.

Deli 4 You will also will be offering catering services featuring many beloved foods, especially Polish favorites.

Presently, the store has locations in Prospect Heights, Schaumburg and Norridge.

This is its first expansion west to the Randall Road corridor.

On to the next one:

With Halloween coming this week, there are still chances to get Halloween costumes at some of the temporary stores along the Randall Road corridor, including at Spirit Halloween at 341 N. Randall Road in Batavia, and 486 S. Randall Road in South Elgin.

But by next week, those stores will be closing, and the next holidays will be filling the stores up and down the Randall Road corridor.

Many local retailers are already planning their Christmas sales and events.

The folks at Geneva Commons are supporting one that will help others this season. On Nov. 23, they will help support the Mooseheart Holiday Lights 5K at Mooseheart, a neighbor further to the south near Batavia, off Route 31.

The race begins at 5 p.m. on the pre-Thanksgiving weekend. It will benefit Mooseheart Child City and School, which helps care for 200 children 18 years and younger whose families cannot care for them.

For information on the race, visit www.moosecharities.org/.

Diving right in:

At the Barnes and Noble at 102 Commons Drive in Geneva, Christmas activities will begin this weekend.

On Nov. 2, they will be hosting their first Christmas-themed storytime of the season.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and features The Crayons' Christmas story. Attendees will hear the story and do activities based on the book, which highlights various ways to celebrate the season.

Throughout November and December, there will be many more holiday-themed storytimes and activities at the store.

For information, call (630) 262-8568.

