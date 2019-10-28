Hanover Park business owner killed in Mount Prospect crash

Courtesy of Illinois Department of TransportationHanover Park businessman Roberto Orozco received an award earlier this year from the Illinois Department of Transportation for his work as a contractor for the agency. Giving him the award is Pamela Simon, director of IDOT's Office of Business and Workforce Diversity.

A Hanover Park business owner killed Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while on a job site in Mount Prospect is being remembered as a hard worker who looked forward to one day handing off his landscaping company to his children.

Roberto Orozco, 67, of Hanover Park died as a result of multiple injuries suffered when a minivan hit him about 11:13 a.m. Sunday as he and a colleague worked along Golf Road near Robert Drive.

He was owner of Rozco Landscaping, which he founded in 2001 in Hanover Park, said his daughter, Jennifer Orozco. The company performed commercial and roadway landscaping services. Among its clients is the Illinois Department of Transportation, for which Orozco was working Sunday when he was killed.

Along with Jennifer, Orozco is survived by his wife, three other daughters and five grandchildren.

"He was a hardworking person, always willing to help anyone who needed it," Jennifer Orozco said. "He dream was to expand his company and have all four of his daughters manage it."

IDOT posted a statement on its Facebook page Monday calling his death a sad reminder of the dangers faced by those working along roadways. His is the first traffic-related fatality of a construction worker this year in Illinois, the agency reported.

"Our hearts are heavy over the passing of Roberto Orozco, who was killed yesterday performing landscaping work as part of a project wrapping up on Golf Road in Mount Prospect," the statement reads. "Just a few short months ago, his company, Rozco Landscaping, was recognized by IDOT as its (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) of the year.

"Please, when approaching workers in the field: Slow down. Stay off the phone. Give them distance. Proceed with caution. They are putting their lives on the line to make our roads better for everyone."

Family members are still waiting to hear more details about the crash, Jennifer Orozco said. In the meantime, they've received many kind words and condolences from the people who knew and contracted with their father.

"Everybody has said positive things about him," Jennifer Orozco said. "He was very kind and helpful."

Mount Prospect police officer Greg Sill said the crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Monday.

Police say Roberto Orozco was standing along eastbound Golf Road near an electronic arrow sign board that was hitched to a landscaping pickup truck when a Toyota minivan hit him and the sign board. The board then struck a co-worker, according to police.

The second worker, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment, police said. He's since been released.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the major crash investigation team at (847) 870-5656.