23-month-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Lisle

A 23-month-old boy was killed Sunday in Lisle when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman while in a private driveway on the 2200 block of Christian Lane.

Police said emergency teams responded at 3:35 p.m. and took the boy to Edward Hospital in Naperville where he died of his injuries before he could be airlifted to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

No charges nor citations have been issued, police said, but their investigation is continuing.

The DuPage County MERIT Accident Reconstruction Team and the DuPage sheriff's office provided investigative support.