 

Construction worker killed in Mount Prospect crash

 
By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald contributor
Updated 10/27/2019 7:23 PM

One construction worker died and another was seriously injured Sunday after a crash in Mount Prospect.

The crash, which occurred on Golf Road between Busse Road and Roberts Drive, was first reported to authorities just after 11 a.m. First responders from the Mount Prospect Fire Department arrived at the scene to find both men over 20 feet beyond the vehicle that hit them, according to Shift Commander Dane Phenegar.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries, and Mount Prospect announced just after 5 p.m. that he had died. The other victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The crash led to lengthy delays of eastbound Golf Road, which was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 