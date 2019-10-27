Construction worker killed in Mount Prospect crash

One construction worker died and another was seriously injured Sunday after a crash in Mount Prospect.

The crash, which occurred on Golf Road between Busse Road and Roberts Drive, was first reported to authorities just after 11 a.m. First responders from the Mount Prospect Fire Department arrived at the scene to find both men over 20 feet beyond the vehicle that hit them, according to Shift Commander Dane Phenegar.

One victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries, and Mount Prospect announced just after 5 p.m. that he had died. The other victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The crash led to lengthy delays of eastbound Golf Road, which was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.