 

Why the fall colors in the suburbs are so good now and this weekend (and where)

  • Busse Forest South is popping with colorful trees around the sky bridge over Higgins Road near Elk Grove Village as a woman soaks it all in on an afternoon walk.

      Busse Forest South is popping with colorful trees around the sky bridge over Higgins Road near Elk Grove Village as a woman soaks it all in on an afternoon walk. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors serve as the background as a horse grazes Wednesday at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.

      Fall colors serve as the background as a horse grazes Wednesday at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors are the best, especially near the Best Buy in Algonquin.

      Fall colors are the best, especially near the Best Buy in Algonquin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors are revealing their splendor in the Fox Valley. A tree along South Third Street in West Dundee on Monday.

      Fall colors are revealing their splendor in the Fox Valley. A tree along South Third Street in West Dundee on Monday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors explode in Herrick Lake Forest Preserve as people enjoy a stroll Wednesday.

      Fall colors explode in Herrick Lake Forest Preserve as people enjoy a stroll Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

      Fall colors in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Leaves cling to a rock in Tyler Creek in Wing Park Tuesday in Elgin.

      Leaves cling to a rock in Tyler Creek in Wing Park Tuesday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall colors in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

      Fall colors in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Noi Green of Hampshire gets herself into a posing position as she uses the yellow color of the tree leaves in Busse Woods to update her Facebook picture.

      Noi Green of Hampshire gets herself into a posing position as she uses the yellow color of the tree leaves in Busse Woods to update her Facebook picture. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Posted10/25/2019 5:33 AM

The suburbs are draped in a blaze of color, thanks to sunny days and nights that have dipped toward -- but not below -- the freezing mark. Sumac, maples, burning bush, linden and ash trees are providing a spectacular show this year of brilliant reds, oranges and yellows.

Colors are at or near their peak, said Julie Janoski, plant clinic manager at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, making this weekend a good time to enjoy the outdoors. The National Weather Service reports the first official freeze hasn't yet arrived, in the Chicago area, one reason the season is showing its glory. A hard freeze, especially with rain and wind, will put a quick end to the show, Janoski said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A walk or drive through any neighborhood, or nearby forest preserve, showcases the colors. Or head to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe or the Morton Arboretum, where the trees are the center of attention.

At the Morton Arboretum, bright yellows dominate in the woodlands and reds and orange flourish in open areas, according to the arboretum's frequently updated fall color report at www.mortonarb.org.

The cool weather has allowed the maples to retain their color as the oaks are turning, Janoski said. "I would say it's been a fabulous year for fall color."

