Why the fall colors in the suburbs are so good now and this weekend (and where)

The suburbs are draped in a blaze of color, thanks to sunny days and nights that have dipped toward -- but not below -- the freezing mark. Sumac, maples, burning bush, linden and ash trees are providing a spectacular show this year of brilliant reds, oranges and yellows.

Colors are at or near their peak, said Julie Janoski, plant clinic manager at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, making this weekend a good time to enjoy the outdoors. The National Weather Service reports the first official freeze hasn't yet arrived, in the Chicago area, one reason the season is showing its glory. A hard freeze, especially with rain and wind, will put a quick end to the show, Janoski said.

A walk or drive through any neighborhood, or nearby forest preserve, showcases the colors. Or head to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe or the Morton Arboretum, where the trees are the center of attention.

At the Morton Arboretum, bright yellows dominate in the woodlands and reds and orange flourish in open areas, according to the arboretum's frequently updated fall color report at www.mortonarb.org.

The cool weather has allowed the maples to retain their color as the oaks are turning, Janoski said. "I would say it's been a fabulous year for fall color."