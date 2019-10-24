 

You can buy your dream car in Schaumburg, but first you gotta bid on it

  • A 1968 Shelby GT500KR Mustang leaves the floor after being sold Thursday during the first day of the three-day Mecum Auctions at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

  • Auctioneer Russell Conklin slams the gavel on a sale Thursday during the first day of the three-day Mecum Auctions at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

  • Brian Turner's 1990 Ford Bronco was featured in the 2018 film "Halloween" and was to be up for auction Thursday during the first day of the three-day Mecum Auctions at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

  • A 1947 Delahaye figures to be the high seller as part of a weekend of sales during Mecum Auctions' annual Chicago show. Thursday was the first day of the three-day show at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

  • Brian Turner's 1990 Ford Bronco was featured in the 2018 film "Halloween" and was to be up for auction Thursday for the first day of the three-day Mecum Auctions at the Schaumburg Convention Center. Film memorabilia and movie actor autographs are part of the auction lot.

  • An unrestored 1957 Chevrolet 210 with just 23 miles on the odometer figures to be available during this weekend's Mecum Auction. The three-day show opened Thursday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/24/2019 5:46 PM

Some are there for the nostalgia. Some come for the prestige. Others are looking for a project. Many are just there to look. And some don't know what to expect.

But they all come for the cars.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

More than 1,000 vehicles are being auctioned off during Mecum Auction's three-day annual Chicago show, which opened Thursday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Some will sell for a few thousand dollars, while others will sell for more than average suburban house.

But Mecum Auctions CEO Dave Magers said he wants to make sure there's something for everyone in the end.

"We have actually made a conscious decision to push the entertainment aspect of these," he said. "We don't want people to think of these as just auctions. We want these to be events that have auctions."

Chevy Corvettes and Ford Mustangs from almost every year and in almost every color imaginable are available to the more than 2,300 registered bidders.

Then there is rarer fare, ranging from the 1937 Western Clipper Motorhome that needs a little TLC to the pristine 1957 Chevrolet 210 that has been driven only 23 miles since it arrived at a Connecticut car dealership when Eisenhower was president.

