Watch Fox Lake principal's latest challenge: 'Old Town Road'

Principal Jeff Sefcik has dressed like Elsa from the Disney movie "Frozen," has been taped to a wall, and has worn a unicorn costume while singing and dancing for his students at Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake.

His antics are for fun, but they also have a purpose.

Now in its fifth year, the Principal's Challenge at Stanton has Sefcik agreeing to do something off the wall if students reach their fundraising goal for the school's annual Day of Service event.

Students surpassed their $40,000 goal this year, and so Sefcik and art teacher Lemar Wilson took to the stage Thursday to perform the crossover hit "Old Town Road" by Lil Nan X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Students sought donors to sponsor their involvement in a service project, which took place in September. Locations included American Legion Post 703, YMCA Camp Duncan, Camp Henry Horner, Feed My Starving Children, Grant Township's Fall Fest, local fire and police stations, and Grant Community High School.

Money raised will be used for educational assemblies, field trips, family events, athletic scholarships, Earth Week activities, school dances, the Lotus and Stanton school libraries, Book Buddies and a mentor program, district officials say.