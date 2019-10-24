Schaumburg becomes sole owner of Boomers Stadium

Schaumburg Boomers Stadium became wholly owned by the village of Schaumburg this week, for the first time in its nearly 21-year existence.

Village trustees gave final approval to a deal in which the Schaumburg Park District would relinquish its half ownership with a payment of $1 million to the village.

Park district officials said their finances had begun to feel more strain from the maintenance obligations of the stadium, especially as their sources of revenue are more limited than those of the village.

The $1 million to be paid within the next 30 days represents just a few years of the park district's share of maintenance and capital improvement costs at the stadium, Executive Director Tony LaFrenere said.