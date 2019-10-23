Schaumburg trustees ask for law requiring vehicle barriers at businesses

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday unanimously directed village staff members to draft a law requiring barriers able to stop 5,000-pound vehicles at the entrances of Woodfield Mall and possibly other commercial buildings in the village after a Palatine man drove an SUV into the mall's Sears store and beyond it on Sept. 20.

Though it's uncertain how long police and community development staff might need to prepare a document for the village board's review and approval, Police Chief Bill Wolf said it might be done by the next public safety committee meeting on Nov. 14.

Questions still needing answers Tuesday included which specific buildings would be affected by such a requirement and how long their owners should be given to comply.

While some commercial buildings in Schaumburg already have barriers at their entrances, including nine at Woodfield itself, more do not, Wolf said.

Woodfield management has said all the mall entrances it controls itself are protected.