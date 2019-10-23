 

Schaumburg trustees ask for law requiring vehicle barriers at businesses

  • The entrance of Sears at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg where a car drove through the door and into the mall on Sept. 20. Village officials are readying to require barriers able to stop a 5,000-pound vehicle at such entrances.

      The entrance of Sears at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg where a car drove through the door and into the mall on Sept. 20. Village officials are readying to require barriers able to stop a 5,000-pound vehicle at such entrances. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Two television stations sent cameras to Schaumburg's village board meeting Tuesday to record trustees' vote directing staff to prepare a law requiring vehicle barriers at the entrances to certain commercial buildings in the village.

      Two television stations sent cameras to Schaumburg's village board meeting Tuesday to record trustees' vote directing staff to prepare a law requiring vehicle barriers at the entrances to certain commercial buildings in the village. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted10/23/2019 1:00 AM

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday unanimously directed village staff members to draft a law requiring barriers able to stop 5,000-pound vehicles at the entrances of Woodfield Mall and possibly other commercial buildings in the village after a Palatine man drove an SUV into the mall's Sears store and beyond it on Sept. 20.

Though it's uncertain how long police and community development staff might need to prepare a document for the village board's review and approval, Police Chief Bill Wolf said it might be done by the next public safety committee meeting on Nov. 14.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Questions still needing answers Tuesday included which specific buildings would be affected by such a requirement and how long their owners should be given to comply.

While some commercial buildings in Schaumburg already have barriers at their entrances, including nine at Woodfield itself, more do not, Wolf said.

Woodfield management has said all the mall entrances it controls itself are protected.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Schaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
Related Article
Schaumburg preparing to require entrance barriers at Woodfield, other buildings
 
Family: Man who drove SUV through Woodfield had just been released from mental health facility
Related Article
Family: Man who drove SUV through Woodfield had just been released from mental health facility
 
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
Related Article
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
 
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
Related Article
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
 
How protected are suburban mall entrances?
Related Article
How protected are suburban mall entrances?
 
Related Article
Chicago-area mall reopens after driver causes panic
 
Schaumburg mayor calls on Woodfield to add entrance barriers
Related Article
Schaumburg mayor calls on Woodfield to add entrance barriers
 
Related Article
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 