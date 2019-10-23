Route 31 reopens after early morning crash near Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake police are reporting that Route 31 between Crystal Lake Avenue and Three Oaks Road has been completely reopened after an early morning crash closed the nearly two-mile stretch of road for almost two hours.

The southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.

The McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.

There are no other details released about the crash, including injuries or citations issued.