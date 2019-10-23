 

Route 31 reopens after early morning crash near Crystal Lake

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/23/2019 11:09 AM

Crystal Lake police are reporting that Route 31 between Crystal Lake Avenue and Three Oaks Road has been completely reopened after an early morning crash closed the nearly two-mile stretch of road for almost two hours.

The southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.

The McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.

There are no other details released about the crash, including injuries or citations issued.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Two people who died in Fox Lake crash after high-speed chase identified
Related Article
Two people who died in Fox Lake crash after high-speed chase identified
 
Related Article
Car crashes into Waukegan home
 
Related Article
Indiana police chase ends in Michigan with suspect shot dead
 
High-speed crash injures 4 in Aurora
Related Article
High-speed crash injures 4 in Aurora
 
Westmont man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Downers Grove
Related Article
Westmont man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Downers Grove
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 