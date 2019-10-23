Route 31 reopens after early morning crash near Crystal Lake
Updated 10/23/2019 11:09 AM
Crystal Lake police are reporting that Route 31 between Crystal Lake Avenue and Three Oaks Road has been completely reopened after an early morning crash closed the nearly two-mile stretch of road for almost two hours.
The southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.
The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.
The McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.
There are no other details released about the crash, including injuries or citations issued.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.