Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV on Route 31

A 31-year-old Crystal Lake man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday morning while walking in a northbound lane on Route 31 near his hometown.

McHenry County sheriff's officials identified the pedestrian as Alexander Felker. Deputies said a 40-year-old man from Cary was driving the SUV that struck Felker just before 6 a.m. near the intersection with Daniel Lane. The driver was not injured, according to the report.

It is unknown why Felker was in the road, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation closed Route 31 between Crystal Lake Avenue and Three Oaks Road, a nearly two-mile stretch, for more than two hours. Southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m. and then the northbound lanes were opened just after 10:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. No citations were reported in a sheriff's news release.