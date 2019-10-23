Northbound Route 31 near Crystal Lake still closed after crash

Northbound Route 31 is still closed between Crystal Lake Avenue on the north and Three Oaks Road on the south for a crash investigation, according to traffic website sigalert.com.

The southbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

The nearly 2-mile closure near Crystal Lake began around 7:30 a.m. after a 6:30 a.m. crash was reported on the website.

McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.

There are no reports of injuries or how many vehicles were involved.