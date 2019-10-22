State police: Missing Woodstock woman's remains found

Authorities have identified the remains of a Woodstock woman who has been missing for nine years, according to Illinois State Police.

Benedetta "Beth" Bentley, 41, was dropped off by a friend at an Amtrak Station in downstate Centralia May 23, 2010, to head back home to Woodstock, according to officials. She never made it.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.