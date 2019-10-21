Woman walking with child stabbed on trail near Ingleside

A woman walking with her child was stabbed on a trail in the Grant Woods Forest Preserve near Ingleside Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the forest preserve about 4:30 p.m. after the victim was stabbed, according to sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli. The attacker was described as a black woman.

The victim escaped with her child and flagged down help.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A person of interest is in custody, a police source said.