Woman walking with child stabbed on trail near Ingleside
Updated 10/21/2019 7:44 PM
A woman walking with her child was stabbed on a trail in the Grant Woods Forest Preserve near Ingleside Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the forest preserve about 4:30 p.m. after the victim was stabbed, according to sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli. The attacker was described as a black woman.
The victim escaped with her child and flagged down help.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A person of interest is in custody, a police source said.
