Which suburban projects are in Pritzker's $23 billion road and bridge plan

A ramped up Illinois road- and bridge-building plan will mean more construction cones but better roads and more jobs, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says. Daily Herald File Photo/2017

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces road and bridge projects across the state as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. During a news conference Monday in Springfield, Pritzker called the plan "a big change from how previous capital programs have done this in the past when the state would let roads and bridges deteriorate so thoroughly that repairs have cost taxpayers far more than if they'd been maintained to a minimum standard." Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

Sen. Donald DeWitte, a St. Charles Republican, speaks during Monday's announcement in Springfield of road and bridge projects across the state as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. DeWitte was among a team of state senators that traveled the state earlier this year to build support for the infrastructure bill. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it will put more than $23 billion by 2025 into roads and bridges, including hundreds of projects across the suburbs.

The Democrat on Monday released the annual update to the state's transportation improvement program. Pritzker says the state will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.

Local projects include:

• Rebuilding 2.1 miles of I-190 from Bessie Coleman Drive to I-90.

• Reconstructing Barrington Road from south of Algonquin Road to Central Road in South Barrington.

• Rebuilding, adding lanes and noise walls, and replacing the bridge deck on Willow Road from east of the Des Plaines River to Waterview Drive in Prospect Heights.

• Fixing bridges on Route 53 from south of Route 12 to Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights.

• Bridge and ramp work, lane construction and noise walls on Route 20 from west of Randall Road to Shales Parkway in Elgin.

• Adding and rebuilding lanes for 6.3 miles of Route 31 from south of Route 120 to north of Route 176 in McHenry and Crystal Lake.

• Route 47 corridor improvements from Route 120 to Route 14 in Woodstock, at Route 176 and at Pleasant Valley Road, at the Kishwaukee River in McHenry County, and at Route 30 to south of Galena Boulevard in Sugar Grove and Yorkville.

• Rebuilding and adding lanes to Butterfield Road from west of Route 53 to I-355 in Downers Grove.

• Repaving Roosevelt Road from east of Technology Boulevard to County Farm Road, and rebuilding the intersection at Winfield Road in Winfield.

• Rebuilding and adding lanes to Route 60/83 from Route 176 to the CN Railroad tracks in Mundelein.

• Rebuilding and adding lanes to Route 120 from Ashford Lane to Route 45 in Grayslake.

A full list is at http://bit.ly/2J8UybF.

Pritzker says the highway improvement program is double its originally predicted size because of last summer's approval of the governor's $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction program, which is funded through a gas tax hike and other consumer fees.

"Illinois has some of the most important roads in America -- let's make them outlast and outperform those across the nation," Pritzker said in a statement.

The plan represents a departure from past practice. Officials say it prioritizes maintaining roads over time. The plan reserves 75% of its funds for reconstruction and road preservation.

Previously, the state waited to rebuild until projects had deteriorated so much that they presented safety hazards, a statement from the governor's office said.

• The Associated Press contributed to this article.