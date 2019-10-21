'I lost my best friend': Road named in honor of trooper who died stopping wrong-way driver

On a gloomy Monday, the rain stopped just in time for the impassioned ceremony to rename a half-mile section of Interstate 94 in Green Oaks in memory of Illinois State Trooper Gerald W. Ellis of Antioch, who was killed March 30 when he drove his squad car into the path of a drunken driver heading the wrong way on that road.

"I'm honored, and Jerry would be, too," said the officer's widow, Stacy Ellis, as their daughters Kaylee, 7, and Zoe, 6, stayed by her side. But her focus is on the future.

"When the kids go to college, they'll drive by that sign," said Ellis, his wife of nine years when her husband was killed at age 36. "It's 15 minutes away from our house. It will remind me how much I miss him and how great a guy he was. I lost my best friend."

State Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake and State Rep. Joyce Mason of Gurnee honored the trooper's memory, and Bush read a House resolution praising Ellis for willingly driving into the path of an oncoming car to save others.

The signs marking the section from mile marker 16.5 to mile marker 17 will be a reminder "to thank Jerry for what he did for us," said Illinois State Police District 15 Captain Dominic Chiappini.

"It will forever mark the spot where Jerry made the ultimate sacrifice," said friend and fellow State Trooper Thomas Brengel. "Our hearts will never forget you."

After the dedication ceremony in a shelter at Townline Community Park in Lake Forest, a procession of about 100 squad cars with flashing lights made their way to the section of I-94 that is now know as the Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway.