Authorities: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 83 caused by drunken driver

A Chicago man is accused of killing two people by driving the wrong way on Route 83 in Clarendon Hills while drunk.

Bail was set at $750,000 Monday morning in DuPage County court for Juan Rodea-Cruz, 25, of the 4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue.

Prosecutors had requested $5 million bail.

Rodea-Cruz was driving north in the wrong lane on Route 83 around 2:47 a.m. Sunday, just north of 55th Street, authorities said. His vehicle hit a southbound vehicle carrying four people.

Marko Boskovic, 27, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Laura Uribe, 26, of La Grange, were killed.

A 27-year-old man remains hospitalized, in critical but stable condition, and another 27-year-old man was treated for injuries and released. Both are from Massachusetts.

Authorities say they found "numerous" open and unopened bottles of beer in Rodea-Cruz' vehicle, and a broken 750ml bottle of liquor.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol -causing death, and one count of aggravated DUI-causing great bodily harm.

"Mr. Rodea-Cruz's decision to allegedly get behind the wheel after he had been drinking demonstrates his complete disregard for the motoring public," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement "It is unfathomable that in today's world, with ride-sharing services available with the touch of a finger, people still continue to get behind the wheel after they have been drinking. We have seen enough death on our roadways that could have and should have been avoided."

"This was a senseless and avoidable tragedy," Clarendon Hills Police Chief Paul Dalen said in a prepared statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Laura and Marko and we pray for a full recovery of the third victim."

Rodea-Cruz's next court date is Nov. 25.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.