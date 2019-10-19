Hoffman Estates man, 19, arrested in Schaumburg shooting

A Hoffman Estates man wanted in connection with a shooting last month in the parking lot of a Schaumburg strip mall turned himself into police Friday, authorities announced Saturday.

Jacob M. Taylor, 19, of the 1900 block of Brookside Lane, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm stemming from the shooting that left a man hospitalized with bullet wounds to both legs, police said.

The arrest follows an investigation launched Sept, 8 after police were called to a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Bode Road at 11:44 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers found the 26-year-old victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect, leading to the shooting, police said Saturday.

Taylor is expected to appear in Cook County court later today for a bond hearing.