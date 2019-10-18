Meet Camrus Johnson of TV's "Batwoman" at Woodfield Oct. 19
Fans of the CW Network's new series "Batwoman" can meet actor Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the grand court of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
CW26, which broadcasts the show in the Chicago area, will also provide a chance to win money in a costume contest.
The first 200 people in costume will get a free "Batwoman" T-shirt. No masks, toy or other weapons are allowed as part of costumes at the mall.
Event attendees can also have photos taken with Johnson, meet the co-hosts of "The Jam," spin a prize wheel for giveaways and have a chance to win door prizes.
