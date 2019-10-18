 

Man who drove through Woodfield indicted on charges of terrorism, criminal damage

  • Javier Garcia

    Javier Garcia

  • A photo from video taken by Ronin Diedenhofen shows an SUV careening through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month.

    A photo from video taken by Ronin Diedenhofen shows an SUV careening through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month. Courtesy of Ronin Diedenhofen

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 10/18/2019 11:11 AM

Cook County prosecutors announced an indictment against a Palatine man charged with driving his SUV into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month.

Javier Garcia, 23, faces terrorism and criminal damage to property charges related to the Sept. 20 disturbance that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damage.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No one was seriously injured.

Authorities say Garcia entered Woodfield on foot through the Sears entrance, walked through the store and left. Minutes later, he drove his SUV from the parking lot into the entrance at an "exceedingly high rate of speed," according to police.

They say Garcia drove more than halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before coming to a stop. Two off-duty police officers detained him until Schaumburg police arrived. Garcia was subsequently admitted to an Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for several days, according to authorities.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass says his client has mental health issues. Co-counsel James Doerr said their client has no ties to terrorist groups and he doubts Garcia is "even capable of forming intent."

Garcia is being held without bail in Cook County jail.

He next appears in court on Oct. 30 for arraignment.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
Related Article
Lawyer: SUV driver 'completely overcharged' in Woodfield Mall case
 
Driving SUV through Woodfield about mental health, not terrorism, defense lawyer says
Related Article
Driving SUV through Woodfield about mental health, not terrorism, defense lawyer says
 
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
Related Article
Palatine man charged with terrorism in Woodfield SUV rampage
 
911 calls from Woodfield: 'There's a maniac driving through the mall'
Related Article
911 calls from Woodfield: 'There's a maniac driving through the mall'
 
Woodfield responds to Schaumburg mayor: Barriers are in place at entrances we control
Related Article
Woodfield responds to Schaumburg mayor: Barriers are in place at entrances we control
 
'Horrible': SUV crashing into, rolling through Woodfield sets off panic inside
Related Article
'Horrible': SUV crashing into, rolling through Woodfield sets off panic inside
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 