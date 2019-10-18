Man who drove through Woodfield indicted on charges of terrorism, criminal damage

A photo from video taken by Ronin Diedenhofen shows an SUV careening through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month. Courtesy of Ronin Diedenhofen

Cook County prosecutors announced an indictment against a Palatine man charged with driving his SUV into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg last month.

Javier Garcia, 23, faces terrorism and criminal damage to property charges related to the Sept. 20 disturbance that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damage.

No one was seriously injured.

Authorities say Garcia entered Woodfield on foot through the Sears entrance, walked through the store and left. Minutes later, he drove his SUV from the parking lot into the entrance at an "exceedingly high rate of speed," according to police.

They say Garcia drove more than halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before coming to a stop. Two off-duty police officers detained him until Schaumburg police arrived. Garcia was subsequently admitted to an Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for several days, according to authorities.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass says his client has mental health issues. Co-counsel James Doerr said their client has no ties to terrorist groups and he doubts Garcia is "even capable of forming intent."

Garcia is being held without bail in Cook County jail.

He next appears in court on Oct. 30 for arraignment.