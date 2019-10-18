ICE: Immigration action in Elgin was part of 'ongoing investigation'

U.S. immigration officers were in Elgin today for enforcement action that authorities said was part of a criminal investigation.

A staffing agency in Elgin was targeted, according to social media posts and photos. No one at the business answered the phone this afternoon.

When asked what kind of action took place and who was arrested and on what charges, Shawn Neudauer, public affairs officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, referred questions to the U.S. attorney's office, saying, "This matter is part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elgin police said they were notified Thursday night by federal authorities that some enforcement action would take place today. The notification came from HSI, or Homeland Security Investigations.

"They said there would be some enforcement action without our jurisdiction," Police Cmdr. Rick Ciganek said.

The notification was a courtesy commonly extended by outside law enforcement agencies when doing operations in town, Ciganek said. "I don't know if they did or didn't do it. We are not any part of their operations."

HSI is the criminal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Its focus is largely on federal criminal statutes -- some 450 or so -- that deal with immigration fraud, human smuggling, trafficking, international gangs or traditional "customs" related crimes, Neudauer said.