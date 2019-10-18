ICE arrests Streamwood company owners, accuses them of hiring illegal workers through Elgin firm

Four owners of a Streamwood sheet metal fabrication company were arrested by federal immigration officers Friday and charged with hiring immigrants living in the country illegally through an Elgin staffing firm, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said.

Dora Kuzelka, 81, of Elgin, Kenneth Kuzelka, 62, of Chicago, Kari Kuzelka, 56, of Elgin, and Keith Kuzelka, 58, of Elgin each are charged with one count of knowingly harboring an illegal alien and one count of knowingly engaging in a pattern or practice of hiring illegal aliens.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago, said the Kuzelkas knowingly hired at least 18 undocumented workers at KSO MetalFab Inc. Keith Kuzelka left the company last year, while the three other Kuzelkas continue to serve in executive management positions, the complaint filed in federal court in Chicago says.

Dora Kuzelka, Kenneth Kuzelka and Kari Kuzelka were arrested Friday morning, while Keith Kuzelka surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon, the U.S. attorney's office said. All four defendants appeared in federal court in Chicago Friday afternoon and were ordered released on recognizance bonds. They are next to appear in court Oct. 29.

The U.S. attorney's office said it, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the probe and arrests, as was the U.S. Department of Labor and the Social Security Administration.

According to the complaint, HSI's Chicago office conducted a civil audit of KSO MetalFab in 2017 and determined that 36 of the company's 67 employees were suspected of using fraudulent work authorization documents to verify their eligibility for employment. HSI served the company with a notice of the suspected violations, and the company responded by attesting it had terminated those 36 employees.

But KSO MetalFab later rehired at least 18 of those workers through Metro Staff Inc., an Elgin business, the complaint and U.S. attorney's office said. KSO MetalFab instructed the workers to go to the staffing agency so they could return to the company after the audit, the charges allege. Many of the workers used the same names they used before the audit, the complaint states.

"Apparently they fired them and brought them back through the staffing company," said Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office.

The U.S. attorney's office did not say what if anything happened to the workers on Friday.

Immigration officers also were at the Metro Staff office on McLean Boulevard in Elgin Friday, but no arrests were made there, Fitzpatrick said. They were there for "other law enforcement activity," he said.

No one at the business answered the phone Friday afternoon.

Shawn Neudauer, public affairs officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, referred questions to the U.S. attorney's office, saying, "This matter is part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

Elgin police said they were notified by HSI Thursday night about the action Friday. "They said there would be some enforcement action within our jurisdiction," police Cmdr. Rick Ciganek said.

The notification was a courtesy commonly extended by outside law enforcement agencies when doing operations in town, Ciganek said.

HSI is the criminal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Its focus is largely on federal criminal statutes -- some 450 or so -- that deal with immigration fraud, human smuggling, trafficking, international gangs or traditional "customs" related crimes, Neudauer said.