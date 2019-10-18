 

Former Dist. 300 teacher who repeatedly sexually assaulted student gets 112 years

  • Carlos A. Bedoya

    Carlos A. Bedoya

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 10/18/2019 8:20 PM

A Kane County judge on Friday sentenced a former Carpentersville elementary school substitute teacher to 112 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.

"Abusing a child is horrific, horrendous and must stop," Judge D.J. Tegeler said before imposing the prison term on Carlos A. Bedoya, 60, of Lake in the Hills. "It has horrible effects on the child. What this court is doing today doesn't bring anyone back to before this all occurred."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bedoya was charged in summer 2017 with sexually assaulting the former student. The student's mother said Friday that her son feels responsible for what happened to him, is depressed and will never be whole again.

"My son had his innocence stolen from him and his desire to live. Because of all this, my son will never be the same," the mother wrote in a letter that was read by a Spanish interpreter.

After Bedoya's initial arrest, more students came forward to accuse him of abuse.

In August, a jury found Bedoya guilty of sexually assaulting the victim multiple times from August 2015 to June 2016. The victim was younger than 13 at the time and was Bedoya's student at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville.

The assaults occurred at Bedoya's home, at Springhill Mall in West Dundee and at the library in Golfview, where Bedoya worked as a substitute teacher.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bedoya was convicted of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which carries a sentence of six to 30 years. He faced a sentence ranging from 48 to 240 years in prison Friday.

"Carlos Bedoya is a predator who seeks out vulnerable children. His criminal behavior is appalling, and his interest in kids is only for his own perverted gratification," said Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon, who thanked the victim for his courage. "He (Bedoya) belongs in prison for a very long time so he can no longer be a threat to children."

Under state law, Bedoya must serve 85% of his sentence, which is about 95 years. He gets credit for more than three years served at the Kane County jail while the case was pending.

Bedoya is charged in five other cases with sexually abusing other children. He is next due in court on those charges Nov. 15.

Also, several students and their families have sued Dundee Unit District 300 and Bedoya for damages. Those cases have been consolidated and are next up in court on Dec. 4.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Former teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting child
 
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher guilty of sex assault of student
Related Article
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher guilty of sex assault of student
 
Defense: Former Carpentersville teacher 'falsely accused' of assaulting students
Related Article
Defense: Former Carpentersville teacher 'falsely accused' of assaulting students
 
Insurers want out of defending Aurora, Dundee school districts in sex abuse lawsuits
Related Article
Insurers want out of defending Aurora, Dundee school districts in sex abuse lawsuits
 
3 more lawsuits about former substitute teacher charged with assault, abuse
Related Article
3 more lawsuits about former substitute teacher charged with assault, abuse
 
Lawsuit: District 300 moved students who complained of teacher now charged with abuse
Related Article
Lawsuit: District 300 moved students who complained of teacher now charged with abuse
 
Ex-Carpentersville substitute teacher faces more sex abuse charges
Related Article
Ex-Carpentersville substitute teacher faces more sex abuse charges
 
Lake in the Hills teacher charged in more molestation cases
Related Article
Lake in the Hills teacher charged in more molestation cases
 
Related Article
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 