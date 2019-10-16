Schaumburg plans on allowing up to 5 marijuana shops in town

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday recommended approval of a series of regulations on the sale of recreational marijuana in the village by a 5-1 vote. AP file photo, 2018

Schaumburg trustees voted 5-1 Tuesday to recommend final approval next week of two local laws regulating the sale of recreational marijuana in the village and to refer a third to the zoning board of appeals for its consideration and a public hearing.

Trustee George Dunham cast the dissenting vote on the list of rules and zoning requirements because he said he remained philosophically opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois and was especially concerned that law enforcement still lacks a reliable test for impairment from the drug.

Trustees at their Tuesday, Oct. 22, meeting will be able to formally adopt a 3% local tax on marijuana sales in Schaumburg and a requirement that any such retail businesses register with the village in addition to seeking their necessary licenses from the state.

The zoning board will hold a hearing, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6, and make its own recommendation on a third law that presents a more detailed list of zoning requirements. Trustees ironed out all the details they want to see in the ordinance.

Among them were a limit of five dispensaries in the village, and requiring them to be confined to properties with retail zoning as well as be at least 1,000 feet from any school or day care center and no less than 1,500 feet from each other.

Village staff members produced a map showing the limited number of places for dispensaries given the restrictions. Trustees said a minimum distance requirement from homes wasn't needed given their distance from retail properties in Schaumburg.

The third proposed law also would impose an annual fee of $37,752 on each dispensary in anticipation of their need for extra public safety calls.

But as with the medical marijuana dispensary that operated in Schaumburg from 2015 to 2018, the impact fee could be refunded each year if there's been no need for such services, Village Manager Brian Townsend said.